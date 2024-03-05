Off/on rain continues Tuesday, drier mid-week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unsettled weather sticks around Tuesday, but things quiet down into mid-week. More rain is expected Friday.

TUESDAY: Expect areas of showers to continue off & on through the day w/temps ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and possibly a few storms are possible after sunset, tapering after midnight. Patchy fog is also possible late.

WED/THU: Clouds linger Wednesday, but temporarily drier air moves in after lunch. This should help at least partially clear up the sky w/temps in the 70s. Clouds come right back Thursday, and isolated showers are possible in the afternoon/evening hours.

FRI/SAT: Quite a bit of uncertainty remains regarding the northward expansion of the more “juiced up” air. For now, the core of the most unstable air looks to stay south of the WCBI coverage area, suggesting major severe weather concerns are unlikely here. We still expect rain & storms Friday afternoon & evening, and clouds plus a few showers could stick around Saturday.