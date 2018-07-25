If “character” is what you do when you don’t know anyone’s watching, then Tallahassee, Florida, police officer Tony Carlson’s character is solid gold.

“We’ve seen so many negative things referenced to the police and with some of the actions taken place, it’s nice that something positive was caught on film,” Carlson said.

Last Sunday afternoon, Carlson had just finished a call and was in a gas station parking lot, when he came upon a homeless man named Phil.

“Wen I got out of my car he asked me if I knew anything about electric razors and that it was broken, he was trying to get it to work, if I could help him,” Carlson said.

While Carlson fixed it, Phil told him if he could just clean himself up, the McDonald’s next door had promised him a job. The repair was successful, so Phil tried to shave.

“He was trying to shave, obviously outside, didn’t have a mirror or anything and he was just getting patch after patch and it wasn’t going too well,” Carlson said. “I said, ‘Hey Phil if you want me to do that, here I can get it done a lot quicker than you sitting here struggling with it.”

A stranger with a cell phone saw what was going on, posted it on Facebook and the good deed went viral.

“When I finished with Phil, I drove off and my wife had called me. She goes ‘Hey, did you shave some guy today?'” Carlson said.

On Thursday, Carlson will help Phil complete some paperwork, and it looks like Phil has a job all thanks to a close shave with the law.