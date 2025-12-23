Officer injured during an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood

Greenwood, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenwood police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting.

according to CBS affiliate WJTV, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) said officers responded to a call regarding a welfare check at the home. When they arrived, she said the suspect fired shots at the officers.

One officer was struck and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

the suspect barricaded himself inside the home before surrendering to authorities.

He was also transported to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

