Officer shoots suspect at Mississippi gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in Mississippi returned fire at two men who shot at him, injuring one.

Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells news outlets that one suspect was hospitalized while the other was arrested at the gas station where the shooting took place early Wednesday.

The police officer was unharmed.

Holmes says the security cameras at the Valero station recorded the shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

The condition of the injured man is currently unknown. No identities have been released.

