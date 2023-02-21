Officers from across region attend funeral of TPD Captain Brett Moyer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police officers from across the state and the region turned out to pay their final respects to a longtime Tupelo police officer who passed away last week.

Captain Brett Moyer’s casket was escorted from Hope Church to Tupelo Memorial Park by police officers, along with members of his motorcycle club and many friends.

Moyer suffered a heart attack at his home Friday morning. Moyer had been with the Tupelo Police Department since 1999 working his way up through the ranks.

He was one of the shift captains, and he was over “Edward Shift”. Moyer was known for his love of music, motorcycles, and serving the public, but most of all, he was a devoted husband to his wife, Amber, and father to his daughters, Hannah and Kirsten.

Moyer served in the United States Air Force before he was hired by TPD.

