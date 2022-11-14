Officers gather at West Point City Hall for SRO basic course

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – School resource officers are there to protect students in the classroom but those officers also have to go back to school.

Law enforcement cars were on the streets of downtown West Point today for the first school resource officer basic course.

The 40-hour course started this morning.

The class was held in the city hall building and had nearly 30 officers from across the state attend.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to help law enforcement agencies and to get more officers certified to become an SRO.

“It keeps officers from having to drive all the way down to the coast to get certified, instead, we came up with a halfway mark where officers can meet and that way officers don’t have to drive so far. This is a 40-hour course. Officers will receive all of the information they need to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of a school resource officer,” said Tara Sloan, West Point Police Department.

The training course wraps up on Friday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter