Official grand opening for Mississippi State Research and Teaching Apiary

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new lab at Mississippi State University is buzzing with activity.

Thursday was the official grand opening for the Mississippi State Research and Teaching Apiary.

The university now has a dedicated space to house honeybees and conduct research.

Bees not only produce honey, but they are also the main pollinators for many crops, and in recent years their numbers have been declining.

The 12 to 15 hives will help researchers study things like nutrition for bees.

“I have been working here for a long time, and so I have been wanting this apiary forever, and the community came together to make this happen. They pitched in funding and just giving us access to the area and materials. So, for us, it’s really a step forward with our program,” said Audre Sheridan, Research Associate.

MSU will be holding workshops this Summer for people interested in bee-keeping.