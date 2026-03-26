Officials announce a burn ban for Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dry weather and a larger-than-normal volume of fire calls have prompted a burn ban in Tishomingo County.

County officials announced the ban on Wednesday.

High Winds, dry ground, and extra fuel from trees downed by the Winter storm have increased the possibility of fires starting or spreading.

The ban will be in effect until April 8, at which time conditions will be evaluated, and further action will be discussed.

The only exception to the burn ban is for the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Due to the possibility of high winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service out of Jackson issued a Fire Weather Watch for several counties in our area, including Clay, Lowndes, and Winston.

That watch is in effect all day Saturday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.