Officials give update on girl seriously wounded in Indiana school attack

School officials say a 13-year-old student who was critically wounded during a shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving. The principal of Noblesville West Middle School said Monday that student Ella Whistler is doing better.

The school district’s superintendent says Ella is making progress in her recovery while hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Ella was shot Friday morning when an armed student walked into her seventh-grade classroom at the suburban Indianapolis school.

Science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the armed student and is being credited with stopping the shooting.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured. Speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting, the teacher said Saturday that Ella’s courage is “nothing short of remarkable.”

He described himself as “a person who isn’t looking for attention.”

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," said Seaman, a former college football player.

