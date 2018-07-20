Officials giving latest details on deadly duck boat accident – live stream

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and emergency officials are expected to hold a press conference Friday morning on the deadly capsizing of a duck boat during a powerful storm overnight. At least 13 people were killed in the incident on Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday evening, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch it in the player above.

Earlier, Jim Pattison Jr., the president of Ripley Entertainment, which owns the duck boat tour company involved in the incident, told “CBS This Morning” the boat “shouldn’t have been in the water.”