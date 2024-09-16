Officials on the scene of a man missing in a creek near Guntown

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials were on the scene of a man missing in a creek near Guntown Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Jim Johnson tells WCBI officials were on County Road 2578 at the creek before Highway 370.

A 37-year-old white male tried to swim across the creek and was swept away.

Sheriff Deputies and numerous First responders were on scene trying to locate him.

Sheriff Johnson says they have currently suspended the search until tomorrow due to rising current.

