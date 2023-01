Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley.

The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris.

An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter