Ohio boy donates $15,000 earned at county fair to St. Jude

Diesel Pippert may be in seventh grade, but he’s all business. The Western Reserve School District recently commended the student, sharing a photo of him after he decided to do a very-adult deed: He donated $15,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The serious-looking Pippert earned the money at the Huron County Fair in Ohio. He decided to donate all of his livestock premiums from the fair’s animal sale to help other kids in need.

“A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all … Diesel, you are a hero!” Western Reserve Schools’ Facebook post read.

The school district’s post about Pippert went viral, with more than 1,000 shares. Diesel received many kind comments about his good deed. Some were even inspired to start fundraisers on his behalf, to continue raising money for St. Jude.

“Diesel, I saw this post and I am blown away with your generosity and maturity at age 14. Congratulations to you and I believe that you will continue to be a hero as you grow. St. Jude must be in awe of you,” one person wrote.

“A philanthropist can be any age at all. And he can be an extraordinary example of compassion to all. Congratulations to Mr. Pippert and those who are teaching him true love,” another commented.