Ohio State hires former Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork

Ohio State announced Ross Bjork as the school’s next athletic director on Tuesday. The current athletic director Gene Smith announced his plan to retire earlier in 2023.

Bjork has spent the last five years as the athletic director at Texas A&M. Before that he had the same role at Ole Miss from 2012-19. His first athletic director job was at Western Kentucky beginning in 2010.

Bjork is now tasked with leading one of the most prominent athletic departments in all of college sports up in Columbus, Ohio.