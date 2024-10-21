Oklahoma makes offensive coordinator change heading into matchup with Ole Miss, Kiffin discusses preparation

No. 18 Ole Miss returns to action this week when the Rebels host Oklahoma, but it’s not the Sooners team you’re used to seeing.

OU is 4-3 this year and the offense has scored just 12 points in the past two weeks. The Sooners fired offensive coordinator Seth Litrell on Sunday and now former Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley will be calling the plays for Oklahoma.

For Lane Kiffin’s team, preparing to face an offense with a new face calling the shots for the first time presents a unique challenge.

“There’s no way to predict that. Usually, they don’t change a whole lot when someone has been there and was the co-coordinator already,” Kiffin said during his Monday press conference. “There’s no magic formula to figure out what they’re thinking. It’s not like he was our co-coordinator here, he was the tight ends coach. He’s never called plays so it’s not like there’s any film to watch from when he called plays.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. You can watch the game on ESPN.