Okolona charged with grand larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is facing charges after allegedly wrecking a stolen vehicle and running from police.

On November 14, Tupelo Police responded to a convenience store on North Gloster Street after a vehicle was taken from the parking lot.

The victim told officers that an individual was responsible.

Additional police responded to South Gloster and Highway 6 after the reported stolen vehicle was involved in an accident.

From there, the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from police before being arrested.

The suspect was identified as Dvanta Heard.

Heard is being charged with one count of Grand Larceny – Taking of A Motor Vehicle.

Heard’s bonds was set at $15,000.

