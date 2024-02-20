Okolona Electric Department: Scheduled power outage Feb. 21

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Electric Department is alerting its customers to a widespread planned power outage for Wednesday, February 21.

Beginning at noon, Okolona Electric will power down to replace a broken pole that supports its transmission line.

There will be a wide area affected. It includes McAllister, Andrews, Wren Cemetery Griffith, Central Grove, Peacely Ferry, Lake Monroe, Sandhill, and Old Post Roads, along with parts of Old Highway 41.

Some areas in between these roads will also be affected.

The work is expected to take three to four hours to complete but could take longer.

A notice and update will be posted on the City of Okolona and Okolona Electric Department Facebook pages.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X