Okolona man dies in fatal Shannon shooting

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a fatal shooting in Shannon.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that 37-year-old Juan Perry of Okolona died as a result of the shooting.

The incident occurred at the Busy Bee Convenience store on Romie Hill Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers says they received a call around 9:18 a.m. about a person slumped over in a vehicle.

Rogers says when they arrived on the scene, several gunshots were found on the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

