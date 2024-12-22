Okolona man dies in fatal Shannon shooting
SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a fatal shooting in Shannon.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that 37-year-old Juan Perry of Okolona died as a result of the shooting.
The incident occurred at the Busy Bee Convenience store on Romie Hill Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers says they received a call around 9:18 a.m. about a person slumped over in a vehicle.
Rogers says when they arrived on the scene, several gunshots were found on the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.