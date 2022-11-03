Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A.

A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said a West Point woman was in the car that hit the tractor.

They didn’t say if she was injured or not.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

