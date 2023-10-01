Okolona native is on a mission to clean up his hometown

Maharrey has assembled a crew that travels throughout the town picking up litter, making repairs, and beautifying the town.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – First impressions are important. That’s why an Okolona native is on a mission to clean up his hometown.

Okolona native and entrepreneur, Robert Maharrey, has taken on a big task in the small town that does big things.

Maharrey’s family has lived in Okolona since the days the town was originally named Rose Hill.

The military veteran says the town needs to get back to the days when it stood as the city on the hill. He believes it starts with taking pride in the way it looks.

“Even if it’s something as simple as picking up a Coke can on the side of the road or repairing something and digging out the ditching and repairing the wasted places,” Maharrey said.

He says this project isn’t an overnight process.

“On a day-to-day basis, we’re going street by street,” Maharrey said. “There again in ancient times, you had to go street by street, you know for people to see it, for people to witness it, for them to understand, you know, you got to be in the lowest point possible. We’re at that lowest point. And the only thing to allow it to resonate with people is to get in those ditches. Is to get in the ditches and clean out the ditches. Something as simple as that is a monumental task – something that needs be take place, something that needs to happen.”

Maharrey is funding this project personally.

He is optimistic his actions will be a shining light for others to follow.

“I’m hoping that it will inspire others and people will see it and people will join in,” Maharrey said. “Cause at the end of the day, I was never born with money, not that I have a much of money, it’s nothing like that. But I’m going to use every resource I have available on this project because it is an act of passion…. it’s sincerely about this community.”

Robert Maharrey says his next project will be monumental. It’s a 7-million-dollar memorial expected to begin shortly.

