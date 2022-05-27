Okolona School District to begin looking for new Superintendent

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona School District will soon begin the search for a new Superintendent.

Chad Spence is headed back to Panola County.

Spence will be moving into the Superintendent’s Office in the North Panola School District.

He came to Okolona in July of 2019 after serving as an Assistant Superintendent in the South Panola School District.

Spence has also held positions with the Lee and Chickasaw County school districts during his career.