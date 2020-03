OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Municipal School District spring break was extended until March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Students will return to school on March 23.

All field trips, school programs and events are canceled until further notice.

Decisions regarding athletic events will be made per guidance from the MSHAA.

The district will issue sack breakfast/lunch to all K-12 students at the east end parking lot at Okolona High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.