Oktibbeha Co. Baptist Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby in 2026

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital–Oktibbeha County welcomed its first baby of 2026 on January 1, 2026.

At 11:03 pm, Nigeria Chinnery & Lavontraon Smith were excited to welcome their new baby boy, Chosen Lee Andrew Smith.

Chosen weighed in at 6 lbs, 12.6 ounces, and is their first baby.

The hospital presented the family with gifts for the baby, including a cuddly blanket, teddy bear, warm socks, a book, and a little manicure set.

Both the baby and the parents are doing well.

Baptist Memorial Hospital–Oktibbeha County is home to a Level I nursery and welcomes approximately 800 newborns each year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X