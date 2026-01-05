Oktibbeha Co. Baptist Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby in 2026
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital–Oktibbeha County welcomed its first baby of 2026 on January 1, 2026.
At 11:03 pm, Nigeria Chinnery & Lavontraon Smith were excited to welcome their new baby boy, Chosen Lee Andrew Smith.
Chosen weighed in at 6 lbs, 12.6 ounces, and is their first baby.
The hospital presented the family with gifts for the baby, including a cuddly blanket, teddy bear, warm socks, a book, and a little manicure set.
Both the baby and the parents are doing well.
Baptist Memorial Hospital–Oktibbeha County is home to a Level I nursery and welcomes approximately 800 newborns each year.