Oktibbeha Co. Sheriff’s office continuing toy drive tradition

OKTIBBHEA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tradition of giving continues in Oktibbeha County.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is working to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in the county.

Sheriff Steve Gladney is continuing the department’s annual toy drive.

He and his staff are collecting toys to give out to children in the area who may not otherwise have a very Merry Christmas.

“We don’t want any child to be left out. If we know about it, we’re not going to allow that to happen. That’s what this is all about. To make sure that every child around here that needs something wakes up on Christmas morning with some gifts under the tree,” said Sheriff Gladney.

If you would like to donate new toys to the sheriff’s toy drive, you can drop them off at the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office on Douglas Conner Drive in Starkville.