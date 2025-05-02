Oktibbeha Co. students recognized for graduating D.A.R.E.

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 20 Oktibbeha County students were recognized today for learning to make smart, healthy decisions.

The 5th graders are the latest graduates of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program at West Elementary School in Sturgis.

Students learned about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, as well as how to avoid violence and how to handle peer pressure positively.

The Starkville Police Department partnered with West Elementary to bring the nationally known program to the school.

