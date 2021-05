OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man.

39-year-old Darryl Harvey was last seen on May 15th.

He is about five foot five inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

Harvey could be driving a maroon 1998 Ford F-150 truck.

The license plate is KT1-2753.

If you know where Harvey is tonight call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.