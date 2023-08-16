Oktibbeha County deputies make arrest after argument leads to gunfire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest after a neighborly argument led to gunfire.

34-year-old Laportia Hendrix was charged with shooting into a dwelling, shooting into an automobile, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said Hendrix got into an argument with a neighbor on Blair Road back on August 2.

That turned physical and eventually led to gunshots.

Hendrix was arrested on August 15. She remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

