Oktibbeha County deputies searching for alleged gunman

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are searching for a gunman and they hope you can help find him.

Demarcus Hayden is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping, grand larceny, and aggravated assault domestic violence.

The shooting happened on Chisholm Drive, which is in the Sunset subdivision, on Sunday afternoon.

One person was shot and remains in critical condition.

Hayden is about 5’8 and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 911 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.