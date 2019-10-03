Oktibbeha County deputies searching for shooting suspect

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are asking for your helping finding a shooting suspect.

Devierre Outlaw, 26, is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the shooting happened September 28 on Gleason Drive. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Outlaw is also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He’s expected to be charged with aggravated assault, with other charges possible in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies said you should not approach Outlaw.

If you see him, call 911 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.