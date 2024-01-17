Oktibbeha County deputies warn people about recent spoof scam

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies were warning people about a scam that copies their phone numbers.

The scammers spoof or make it look like the sheriff’s department is calling you on the phone, but it’s fake.

These thieves were asking people for money while on the phone with them.

No law enforcement agency will ever ask you for money over the phone. And if you have a warrant for your arrest, they will just come to your house.

There won’t be a phone call warning.

This was also not a new scam but seemed to be happening a little more frequently than normal.

Investigators said at least two people have been swindled out of money recently due to this scam.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X