Oktibbeha County EMA opens warming shelter on Lynn Lane

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A warming shelter is being opened in Starkville and volunteers are needed.

The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency is opening the Safe Room on Lynn Lane.

It will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Volunteers are needed for early Friday morning.

This will only be a place to go and stay warm. There are no sleeping accommodations.

For more information call or possible assistance to get to the shelter call the EMA at the number on your screen.

