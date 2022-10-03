Oktibbeha County employees cut ribbon on new office building

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County employees have a new office space.

The board of supervisors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the new public services building.

Offices had been located in downtown Starkville for years.

Elected leaders believe this is a positive step forward for the employees and the county.

“We’re very excited about the new facility to put the office spaces in. This is a sign of economic growth in our community and advancement. A lot of the infrastructure that our offices were in was older. We had the opportunity to consolidate them and put them in this beautiful new building. And we’re excited about this opportunity, for the employees to have a wonderful new workspace to be in,” said Bricklee Miller, Oktibbeha County District 4.

Employees have been working in the $1.7 million facility for a couple of months now.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter