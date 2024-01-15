Oktibbeha County firefighters battle blaze on Falcon Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Oktibbeha County spent last night battling a trailer fire in freezing temperatures.

The Central Oktibbeha Fire Department and the Adaton Fire Department responded to a blaze on Falcon Road.

These images were sent by Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner.

The structure was engulfed when first responders arrived on the scene.

No one was injured but the trailer is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.

