Oktibbeha County firefighters battle late night blaze

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mobile home is a total loss after a late-night fire in Oktibbeha County.

Around 10:15 Monday night, Oktibbeha County Volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire on Crigler Road in the county.

The home was fully involved when they arrived.

Firefighters from District 5, East, and Central Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

They managed to extinguish the blaze, but the home appears to have been a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

