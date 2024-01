Oktibbeha County firefighters respond to house fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Oktibbeha County have been pretty busy this week.

The Maben and Adaton Fire Departments battled another fire in the wintry mix.

First responders arrived at Chestnut Street on January 16 to battle a house that was engulfed.

No one was injured in the blaze but the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire had not been confirmed at this time.

