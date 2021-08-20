Oktibbeha County group needs more votes to win grant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A grassroots group in Oktibbeha County is a finalist for a $25,000 grant from State Farm – and you can help them win.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Unity League or SOUL was selected as one of 200 national finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

The 40 nonprofit groups that receive the most online votes will get the $25,000 dollar grant.

SOUL was formed nearly three years ago in Oktibbeha County to develop and implement initiatives to break down barriers and build unity.

You can cast your vote for SOUL at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Voting lasts through August 27th.