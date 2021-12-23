Oktibbeha County NAACP sang carols in Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Songs of the season. Members of the Oktibbeha County branch of the NAACP spread Christmas cheer today with caroling and gifts.

The group stopped by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s department to sing a few tunes and present gifts to the inmates.

Before going to the sheriff’s department, they visited residents and workers at Starkville Manor Nursing Home.

They say they wanted to show some kindness and love to those who are not spending time at home with family during this holiday season.