Oktibbeha County NAACP to host candidate forum

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County voters will soon be able to hear from local and state candidates. The Oktibbeha County NAACP is hosting a forum to allow voters to ask questions.

It will be at the Community Safe Room on Lynn Lane.

“It’s really an education forum. Make sure you’re registered to vote, and make sure that if you have a change of address you make sure that’s done. We have a 30-day window we’re trying to meet. Make sure you put a name with the face that will be representing you after November 7 and the next couple of years. So, we have our territorial candidates and our local state candidates. So, make sure that these people are across an array of parties, no I said, an array of jobs and so you need to know who’s going to represent me,” said Yulanda Haddix, President of Oktibbeha County NAACP.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on October 5.

