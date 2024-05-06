Oxford woman arrested for allegedly pulling gun on someone

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman was accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot someone.

29-year-old Kadejah Martin was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Oxford police said officers were called to West Jackson Avenue on May 3.

They believe the victim escaped from a vehicle and ran inside a business to hide.

The clerk called 911.

Investigators said Martin tried to pull away while being searched for weapons.

A gun was later found in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Martin was given a $100,000 bond.

