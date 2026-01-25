Oktibbeha County Offices closing Monday

[PRESS RELEASE]

STARKVILLE, MS – In coordination with local emergency management and in consideration of the closures of the City of Starkville and local schools, all Oktibbeha County offices will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The decision comes as temperatures are forecasted to remain below freezing, creating hazardous “flash freeze” conditions on county-maintained parking lots and pedestrian walkways.

“Public safety is our primary metric for these decisions,” said the County Administrator. “By closing non-essential operations, we reduce the risk of accidents on our grounds and allow our emergency responders to focus their resources where they are most needed. We also recognize that school closures place a significant childcare burden on our employees, making a full closure the most effective path for continuity of service in the long run.”

Operations Update:

· Emergency Services: 24/7 emergency operations including the Sheriff’s Office and E-911 remain unaffected.

· Court Services: Persons with scheduled court appearances should contact the respective Clerk’s office on Tuesday to confirm rescheduled dates.

· Re-opening: We anticipate resuming normal business hours on Tuesday, January 27.

—

Wayne Carpenter

County Administrator

Oktibbeha County

662-323-1520