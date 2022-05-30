Oktibbeha County remembers those who served for Memorial Day

OKTIBBEHA, County (WCBI) – In Oktibbeha County today people in the community remembered local men and women that lost their lives while serving their country.

Even Community members like Mayor Lynn Spruill who is also a Veteran herself came to give her support.

People from Starkville and Oktibbeha County gathered around the county’s Veterans Memorial at the courthouse to remember 92 local soldiers, seaman, and airmen who gave their all for their country.

Navy veteran and Starkville Mayor, Lynn Spruill, was among those who paid their respects. She says events like this are important to the community and the country.

“It’s a very important day the celebration in and of itself is incredibly important for us to honor those who gave to Oktibbeha county, in particular those names that were read off and it’s the start of summer but I think before we begin the summer festivities being able to say thank you and to understand what it means and to be appreciative of the sacrifice that was made for our country and community. It’s important that we do that and this has always been a good ceremony and I’m very honored to be able to participate,” said Mayor Spruill.

The younger generation was also involved as area Boy and Girl Scouts took time out to show their appreciation for those who served.

Mayor Spruill says watching them give back is something she believes everyone should do at some point in their life.

“As a veteran myself it’s very important to me to be able to say thank you to those ahead of us and those who have since given their lives. Service to the community and the country I think is something I would have everyone in some form or another so this is just an opportunity for us to say thank you,” said Mayor Spruill.

Colonel Andrew Rendon serves in the Mississippi National Guard, he says it feels good to watch his community support service members like himself.

“It’s awesome to live in a community like Starkville that is very military friendly and veteran-friendly and a huge patriot of our men and women and those 92 men and women that can’t be here because they paid the ultimate sacrifice Starkville provides an opportunity to let us do that,” said Colonel Rendon.

And watching the support in person is even better.

“If you took part in this today you can tell there are a lot of geniuses there’s a lot of care. there are a lot of people that came together to provide this,” said Colonel Rendon.

Colonel Rendon reminds others of what the military continues to do for their community and their role in securing the freedom that we have on days like this.

And never forget the sacrifice they gave.

“Go out and celebrate this day by barbequing and grilling and going out in the lake and eating some hotdogs and hamburgers. That’s why this day is important for you to go out and do that to enjoy your freedoms as we have as Americans,” said Colonel Rendon.

This is the first year that the ceremony was unable to have a fly-over for the event.