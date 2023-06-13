Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department reports teen has been found

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Nicole Hodge has been found.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a teenager.

16-year-old Georgia Nicole Hodge was last seen in the Sanders Road area of Oktibbeha County area on June 9.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds.

It’s believed that Georgia may be in Columbus however her location is unknown.

If you have any information that will help Georgia reunite with her family, contact the Okitbbeha County Sheriff’s Department immediately at (662)323-2421.

