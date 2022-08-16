Oktibbeha County Supervisors exploring options for Felix Long Hospital

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Supervisors are exploring new options for an old county building.

The old Felix Long Hospital sits near the heart of downtown Starkville, and Supervisors are considering potential uses for the property.

One possibility on the table is demolition, but before they can do that they need to know what’s inside the building, including the potential for hazardous materials such as asbestos.

Renovation could be another option. Supervisors heard from Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill about other projects in that area.