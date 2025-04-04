Oktibbeha County Triad works to educate adults on crime and fraud

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bringing older adults, public safety, and community groups together, that’s the aim of Oktibbeha County’s Triad.

The group works to educate older adults on crime and fraud, reduce crime against the elderly, and eliminate the fear of crime.

Today, they held their annual picnic at the Community Safe Room in Starkville.

Organizations and vendors, along with area law enforcement and emergency services, were on hand to educate seniors on community resources available to them.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps said it’s important to let people know that they are not alone.

“I just want them to know that they can come. They’ve got someone they can come to if they need any help on anything. they can come talk to us about, either at the Sheriff’s Department or the Emergency Management,” said Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps.

The Oktibbeha County Triad picnic has been an annual event for more than 20 years.

