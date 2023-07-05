Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Department gets new fire truck

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County recently bought a new fire truck.

The county was in need of a new truck after one was sent to another department and an older truck needed to be serviced. They got this one for a reduced cost.

The new truck has many new features. Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Pennell spoke on some of the features and benefits of the new truck.

“This truck has a lot of features that our other one doesn’t have. We have the capacity to put four people in that cab. It has a 1,500-gallon-a-minute pump, which is greater than others we have had. Also has a 1,000-gallon tank. We’ve got thermal imaging cameras, multi-gas sniffers in there, AEDs for medical calls in case we have someone go down on the fire ground, and we do have an air-conditioned cab. We are very proud of it and proud for the county to make it happen,” said Pennell.

The county has been able to use this new truck for a few months.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter