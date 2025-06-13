Oktibbeha fire leaves one man dead and the home destroyed

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a home.

Just after 2 am, the East Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 800 block of Curtis Chapel Road.

Firefighters report being able to see the flames from a mile away.

The 2 story home was completely engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from East Oktibbeha, Bell Schoolhouse, District 5 Volunteer Departments, and Starkville Fire were able to put the fire out.

Around 6 am, firefighters discovered the body of 64-year-old James Byron Speed.

The fire is under investigation by Oktibbeha County and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

