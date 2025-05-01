Oktibbeha, Starkville, and MSU firefighters do live scenario training

Drilling a wide range of live scenarios is integral for firefighters to safely and effectively extinguish dangerous blazes.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fighting fires isn’t always as simple as just dousing the flames with water.

Firefighters need to coordinate and plan to fight different types of fire.

To be prepared for anything, firefighters go through extensive training, including simulating fires.

That’s what Oktibbeha County and Starkville fire paired up with the Mississippi State Fire Academy to do.

Firefighters trained in a variety of scenarios, including propane tank fires and Christmas tree fires.

Patrick Warner, the Oktibbeha County fire coordinator, said firefighters face situations like this daily to protect the citizens they serve.

“As you can see here, it gets pretty intense,” Warner said. “And this is the kind of things that some of the firefighters experience here on an everyday basis. It’s a dangerous job. But we have some really good people here in Oktibbeha County and the Starkville Fire Department doing a good deed for the citizens here.”

The firefighter training also included the use of a thermal imaging drone used for assessing situations before beginning to fight fires.

