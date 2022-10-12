Oktoberfest 2022 offers exciting lineup

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women’s Student Programming Board is proud to announce an exciting slate of activities for its annual Oktoberfest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on Shattuck Lawn.

Edd Fairman the Wizard of Sorts will entertain while roving through the crowd. He will close out the event with an on-stage display. There also will be a costume contest for children up to age 12 that will start at 6 p.m. as well as plenty of other fun games and crafts, including a table for pumpkin painting and owl decorating that will be free to kids. The Taco Amigo and 44 Takeout food trucks will provide refreshments.

“We’ll have more entertainment than we’ve had in the past two years,” said Mea Ashley, director of Student Life at The W. “In addition to the staple Masker Washboard Band Performance and costume contest, we’ll have the Royal Blues Dance team and the Elite Modeling Squad. Those things will make the Oktoberfest experience feel closer to what it was pre-covid, so everyone should come and support our student organizations.”

Elite Modeling Squad is a student organization that will showcase fall fashions. The squad hosted its fall tryouts on Sept. 21.

Tickets for the event, which will be open to the public, are .50¢ each. The costume contest starts at 6 p.m. for ages 0-12 years old. Enjoy live entertainment fun games, crafts, and food.

