Oktoc Road now open after closing for bridge repairs

OKTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Those of you traveling on Oktoc Road this week may have run into road closures.

The bridge located near Hillbrook Subdivision was closed for emergency repairs.

The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency announced on Saturday, Dec. 21 that Oktoc Road is now open.

