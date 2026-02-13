Oktoc Water Association issues a boil water notice in Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktoc Water Association in Starkville has issued a boil water notice.

According to the department, the notice is due to a recent water line issue that caused a loss of pressure in the system.

The notice impacts the following areas: Mt. Olive Rd., Oktoc Rd. in locations that are south of Mt. Olive Rd. through to the Refuge, Ironwood Subdivision, Browning Creek, and Robinson Rd.

Customers in these areas are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes.

This notice will remain in effect until 3:00 pm on Thursday, pending test results.

If you have questions, please contact (662)324-7388.

For an emergency contact, Michael Tomlinson (662)418-5271.

